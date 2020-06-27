Emergency water tanks and sanitation for Eastern Cape schools

The two-phase programme aims to ensure that school pupils are able to stick to basic handwashing regimes to help stop the virus from spreading.

The Eastern Cape is SA’s third-worst-hit province, with 21,938 cases of Covid-19 as of Saturday, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

By the end of the project’s first phase, some 3.78 million litres of clean drinking water will have been delivered to the struggling schools.

The tanks will be refilled when their water levels reach 25%.