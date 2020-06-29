Victory for widow as court rules customary marriage was valid

A widow whose in-laws contested the legitimacy of her customary marriage to their son after his death has had her marriage retrospectively confirmed as legal.

A full bench of the Mthatha high court has ruled that custom does not require a bride to be physically handed over to the groom “like goods that needed to be delivered”, reports DispatchLIVE.

Fezile Mlamla had asked the Mthatha high court to order the home affairs department to retrospectively register and endorse her 2012 customary marriage to Viwe Rubushe and issue her with a marriage certificate.

Mlamla resorted to court for the certificate after she found herself torn between two bureaucracies and the Rubushe family, who refused to acknowledge that she had been married to Viwe.