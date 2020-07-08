Smokers gather to protest against ongoing ban

Smokers gathered in their numbers on Wednesday morning, under the banner of #smokersunitesa, to protest against the ban on tobacco.

About 50 smokers participated in a national protest outside the City Hall today with the intention of submitting an electronic memorandum signed by thousands to lift the ban on smoking.

The memorandum will later be submitted to the office of the minister of the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs.

Jesmique Jacobs, 28, from Central, who is one of the protest organisers, said they were there to have their voices heard.