An extra 1‚516 people were admitted in Gauteng hospitals in just 24 hours‚ the provincial government confirmed on Monday.

In the same period‚ from Saturday to Sunday‚ 64 deaths were recorded.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said on Monday that the cumulative number of infections in the province was now 98‚431‚ with 33‚514 recoveries and 644 deaths. There are now 4‚624 admitted in provincial hospitals.

Kekana said 42‚706 people had been traced after coming into contact with those with the virus‚ many of whom have since been cleared.

“26‚335 people have completed the 14-days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated‚” she said.

Johannesburg has recorded 44‚945 infections‚ 253 deaths and 19‚629 recoveries‚ Ekurhuleni has 21‚810 infections‚ 161 deaths and 7‚707 recoveries‚ while Tshwane recorded a total of 16‚701 infections‚ 104 deaths and 3‚774 recoveries.

The provincial breakdown per subdistrict shows that Doornkop‚ Soweto‚ Dobsonville and Protea Glen are centres for the virus with 10‚025 infections.

A total of 3‚469 cases remain unallocated.

“Allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts is ongoing. After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies‚ provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD)‚ we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district‚” she said.

