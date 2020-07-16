Premier Mabuyane sends condolences

During the extended provincial coronavirus command council meeting on July 12, Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane sent his condolences to all those who are suffering or have passes away from the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today marks the 120th day since the first case of coronavirus was reported in our Province on March 16,” said Mabuyane.

“As of Monday, we have 52,058 people infected with the virus in our province and sadly 709 people have passed away because of Covid-19 related illnesses. Among the departed is her Majesty Queen Noloyiso Sandile of the AmaRharhabe Kingdom whom we laid to rest on Sunday under the strict Covid-19 regulations that allow only 50 people to attend funerals.

“While we were at the funeral of Queen Noloyiso, we heard of the passing of the Speaker of Buffalo City Metro Mr Alfred Mtsi.

“There are many other citizens of our province who passed away over the past week and I am highlighting these two incidents of Queen Noloyiso and Mr Mtsi to indicate to our people that this virus is deadly, it is here to attack the known and the less known people in oursociety. I am also highlighting the two incidents to appreciate the leadership shown by the families of Queen Noloyiso and Mr Mtsi and many other families who are revealing that their family members succumbed to Covid-19.

“The families did not have to reveal that information but they did. Their action will educate more people to really take this virus seriously. It will also assist in destigmatizing the virus as we are a society that stigmatizes serious illnesses thereby forcing many people to suffer in silence.

“May their souls rest in eternal peace, umzamo omhle bawuzamile ngexesha lokuphila kwabo.”

