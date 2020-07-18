Eastern Cape police stations now fully operational

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga would like to inform the members of the community in Algoa Park, Ndevana, King William’s Town, Kei Road, Graaff Reinet and Port Elizabeth 10111 Centre that these police stations are now open and fully operational. Community members can now access services at the stations.

Port Alfred and Bathurst police stations have been decontamination and will be fully operational on Monday, 20 July 2020.

The stations were temporarily closed following incidents relating to members testing positive of the COVID-19.

All health protocols have since been followed and affected members were quarantined and isolated accordingly.

All these processes were done through the advice and guidance of the Department of Health officials.

Lt Gen Ntshinga would like to thank the communities for their patience and all the stakeholders who opened their doors for SAPS to ensure that policing service was not hampered.

She also thanked the SAPS members and employees for their commitment during these challenging time and encouraged them to take precautions to be safe at all times.

She concluded by thanking the media for their relentless efforts in informing the community members about prevailing circumstances.

