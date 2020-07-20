MEC promises thorough investigation after KZN mayor’s convoy kills two girls in ‘high speed’ crash

Two girls, aged 12 and 13, died after they were run over by a backup vehicle escorting the KwaNongoma mayor on the R66 in White City on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli has directed his department and the police to institute an urgent investigation into the fatal crash.

The girls, Asanda Ngcobo and Olona Ndebele, were walking along the road when they were hit.

“Immediately after receiving news about the accident, MEC Ntuli directed the department and the police to institute an urgent investigation into the fatal crash. He also committed to constructing speed humps along the road on which the accident happened.

“According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was travelling at an excessive speed when it hit and killed the two girls,” the transport department said in a statement.