Eastern Cape ANC councillor recalled after f-bomb ‘go get circumcised’ rant

Local municipality chief whip and ANC councillor Lindelwa Penisi is facing disciplinary action after she hurled vulgar insults at community members in Raymond Mhlaba municipality.

The insults were captured on a video widely circulated on social media.

In the video, an agitated Penisi can be seen pointing fingers and apparently shouting “f-off, Matatiele boy. Go get circumcised first. Voetsek”.

She goes on to say: “Call all of them, those who voted for me. I don’t care. I am not scared of them.”

One person in the background asks: “So you are insulting all of us?”

Penisi responds, “Yes I am.”

A man replies: “I am recording. I will make you famous.”

The ANC in the province has since recalled Penisi, according to provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaithobi.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this un-ANC behaviour. It will never be tolerated. Disciplinary processes will be instituted against councillor Penisi,” she said.

“Such abhorrent behaviour makes a complete mockery of the office she holds and is contemptuous to the people of Raymond Mhlaba and the constituency she represents. We will at all times defend our people’s hard-won democracy and protect it against those who are clearly working relentlessly to undermine it,” said Ngcukaithobi.

