IN QUOTES | Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says funds not specifically for black people

Slow process for freelance tourist guides

“A month ago, I announced that we have set aside R30m to provide financial relief for freelance guides over a period of up to three months. The processing of payments has taken longer due to some provincial offices closing down after they had positive Covid-19 cases.

“We have since received a list of 9,380 tourist guides from the provinces. It has come to our attention that some of the tourist guides are registered with UIF.”

More schemes

“We welcome the decision by the minister of finance to review and change the qualifying criteria for the R200bn Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme, so that more businesses can gain access to the funds.

“We also welcome the announcement by minister [Thulas] Nxesi of the extension of the temporary employer/employee relief scheme (TERS), until August 15. This will go a long way for many businesses and employees.”

Recovery plan

“In light of the evolving Covid-19 situation, I have decided to release the draft plan for further consultation to all the stakeholders and the public before we finalise it for submission to the cabinet.

“The window for making inputs will start on August 1 when I release the document until August 15 2020. Inputs can be submitted to recovery@tourism.gov.za.”

