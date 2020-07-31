SAPS members and traffic authorities confiscate alcohol

In a joint operation conducted by SAPS and traffic authorities at the Kinkelbos traffic weigh bridge on a 40-year-old truck driver was caught illegally transporting alcohol on Thursday morning.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, police and traffic authorities stopped a truck driving together with a Silver W Caravelle and upon search of both vehicles found more than 5,000 litres of alcohol in 417 cases (12×1 litres).

The statement further read that the truck driver admitted ownership of alcohol which is estimated to the value of R62,550.

The suspect was arrested and charged under the regulations of the Disaster Management Act for the illegal transporting of liquor during the lockdown and the prohibited period. According to the statement the suspect is expected to appear in Alexandria Magistrate’s Court today (Friday).

Police have appealed to members of the public to adhere to lockdown regulations.

“Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile applauded the arrest and added that ‘our community as well as businesses must respect and adhere to the limitations and prohibitions as set out in the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act 57 of 2002). The South African Police Service will continue to enforce the law and arrest those who blatantly disregard the law,’” the statement said.

