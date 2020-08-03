Teachers, principals anxious about phasing in of different grades

There is anxiety among teachers and principals over when and how the phased return to school of the different grades will take place.

This is according to the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa), speaking on Sunday ahead of the return to class of matric pupils on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that schools would be closed for a month, except for matrics, who got a one-week break, and grade 7s, who got a two-week break, as Covid-19 cases were climbing rapidly. Grade 7s will return to class in a week’s time.

“We are anxious that the directions are yet to be published [in the government gazette], because it’s been a week and a bit after the president spoke and the minister [Angie Motshekga] hasn’t yet published the regulations.

“This has created a lot of anxiety among the teachers and principals because they actually don’t know when the different grades are going back. They don’t know who actually is going back, even tomorrow. Hopefully this will be published tomorrow [Monday],” Naptosa president Basil Manuel told TimesLIVE.