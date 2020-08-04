A year since Meghan Cremer’s murder, friend starts campaign to help GBV victims

A close friend of slain Cape Town show jumper Meghan Cremer has launched a crowd funding campaign to help victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

Almost exactly a year ago, on the morning of August 8 2019, Cremer’s body was found at a sand mine in Philippi, five days after she disappeared from near Vaderlansche Rietvlei stud farm.

Shiraaz Jaftha, 34, was arrested for Cremer’s murder.

Lize Hartley, a close friend of Cremer’s, in partnership with human rights organisation Justice Desk, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to educate and protect young girls during Women’s Month.

She hopes to raise R60,000 to support the Justice Desk and their Mbokodo Club by covering the cost for 30 young women to benefit from the project, which focuses on female empowerment and leadership, and teaches self-defence to GBV survivors.

“Meghan was a wonderful friend, businesswoman and animal lover. I miss her warm and generous personality and her quick, dry sense of humour. She was the type of person who was always willing to help,” said Hartley.

She and Cremer met in 2016 and shared a common love of riding and horses.

“For weeks and weeks after her death, whenever I parked outside her cottage, on the same property we kept our horses, I would look for her. And every time I would need to remind myself that she wasn’t there – it took a long time before that sunk in,” she said.

“This September, Meghan would have turned 30 years old. I hope that with my BackaBuddy campaign, we can celebrate the wonderful and meaningful life she led by protecting other young women in her honour.”

The Justice Desk has called on members of the public wishing to make a difference this women’s month, to launch their own crowdfunding initiatives to support the organisation and its mandate to support vulnerable women.

“I have seen young girls in our projects who have survived unimaginable trauma be the first to raise their hand and speak up because all they want to do is make sure no other girl experiences what she experienced,” said Justice Desk CEO Jessica Dewhurst.

“Our Mbokodo Club trains and empowers young girls to be incredible change-makers, standing up to GBV and supporting one another as we change this country for the better.”

BY NOMAHLUBI JORDAAN

