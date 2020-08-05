Bus drivers didn’t make the cut so shortlist for next A-G is down to eight

Stock packers, cashiers, boilermakers and bus drivers are among those who applied to become the next auditor-general in SA.

“They applied for the sake of applying,” said ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude.

But the real race is now on between Edmond Shoko-Lekhuleni, Michael Sass, Moses Gasela, Rachel Kalidass, Shabeer Khan, Tankiso Moloi, Zakariya Hoosain and Tsakani Maluleke who will be interviewed for the job this month.

The eight names were shortlisted by the special parliamentary committee tasked with finding a successor for outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu. The interviews will be held in Johannesburg.

Makwetu’s term ends on November 30.

The candidates’ CVs were not immediately made available to journalists but the ad hoc committee heard on Tuesday that:

• Sass is the chief financial officer of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) and has previously worked for the Gauteng government and as deputy director-general at the National Treasury.

• Gasela possesses a PhD in finance and is a registered chartered accountant in the UK. He works as a CFO in the Northern Cape government.

• Kalidass has previously served as the board chairperson of the Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency. She has also previously served on the SABC board.

• Khan has worked for the auditor-general before and now works as CFO in the department of trade & industry.

• Moloi has a PhD in finance and is a professor at Wits University. MPs were told that he also provides advice to and consults for government departments.

• Hoosain works as the head of department in the Western Cape provincial treasury.

• Maluleke is the current deputy auditor-general. She is considered a front-runner for the position, according to some in parliament.

“They have vast experience in the public sector and are well qualified as per the advert,” said Dlakude.

Parliament called on registered chartered accountants or people who possess equivalent qualifications, with a specialised knowledge of or experience in auditing, state finances and public administration, to apply for the position.

Only 10 of 71 applicants met the minimum requirements for the job — eight of them being chartered accountants.

There was also a significant number of applicants who had qualifications in different fields, including engineering, science, law and philosophy. The majority of applicants (31) were under 30.

Parliament staff who received the applications told MPs that there were a few applicants who possess the required qualifications, but it was difficult to track their knowledge of state finances and public administration.

“Such applicants, for instance, are qualified and registered chartered accountants or in possession of a master’s degree in accounting, and designated as CEOs of their accounting and auditing firms, but had no previous track [record] of knowledge of the public sector,” MPs heard.

The committee has until August 31 to find a suitable candidate and report back to the house. The president is the appointing authority.

