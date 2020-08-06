Two women arrested after found with steroids worth R3m in Pretoria

Two women were arrested during a search and seizure operation at three premises in Pretoria East on Wednesday, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said a 38-year-old woman was arrested at Silver Lakes Estates after a task team recovered steroids alleged to have been manufactured on site.

At Willow Acres Estates, a 35-year-old woman was arrested after more steroid enhancers were found.

Mogale said the team also discovered steroids in various packaging at a storage facility in Meerlust Street, Equestria.

The steroids, labels and other packaging materials worth an estimated R3m have been confiscated, Mogale said.

The two women are expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday.

