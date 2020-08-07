Ndlambe Municipal Manager in the spotlight

At the Ndlambe council meeting, held on Tuesday a discussion took place regarding the latest Grahamstown High Court ruling against Ndlambe Municipality for awarding a R100-million contract to build a seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) plant on the banks of the Kowie River, overturning it and declaring it unlawful. The judgment was especially critical of municipal manager Rolly Dumezweni.

The DA subsequently demanded Dumezweni’s immediate suspension and laid charges against him at the Port Alfred police station.

In the meeting the DA again called for action to be taken against the municipal manager but this was vehemently opposed by mayor Khululwa Ncamiso, who blamed the DA for the matter ending up in court “to bring the municipality into disrepute” and further accused the DA of having its own agenda for wanting to see Dumezweni suspended.

Ncamiso called for unity in the council, and especially the ANC members who are in the majority. Council therefore agreed to appoint a committee to ascertain if there was justification in appealing the judgment.

Councillor Venene opposed the mayor’s proposal, saying he was not satisfied with the ANC investigating another high-ranking member of the ANC. However, the proposed investigation was agreed by the majority of councillors.

