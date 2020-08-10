Ladies offer hope

By
Rob Knowles
-
SHARING HOPE: The ladies of Word of Truth Ministries organised a care package for every woman who passed their way on Monday in celebration of Women’s Day Picture: ROB KNOWLES

The Ladies of Word of Truth Ministries came together on Monday to celebrate Women’s Day and to give out packages of hope containing a small gift, a box of chocolates and a prayer letter to inspire hope and support during this trying time.

Isabel Viljoen, the main organiser of the event, said that in years past there could be 250 care packages given out with women coming from out of province to help celebrate. She lamented that such travel was not allowed at the moment but was positive they would give out at least 150 packets this year.

See more pictures in this week’s Talk of the Town, out on Thursday.

