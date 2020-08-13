It’s official: Matric exams to run from November 5 until December 15

This year’s matric exams will start on November 5 and end on December 15 — and the results will be out on February 23 2021.

This is according to basic education minister Angie Motshekga, who said a decision was taken to merge the matric finals with the traditional midyear exams, which usually take place in May and June.

The decision was taken due to the closure of schools on March 18 this year, which came in the context of the national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The basic education department said the late commencement of the matric finals would allow schools and pupils adequate time to cover the curriculum, and also ensure that ample time was allocated for revision. “Candidates are again reminded that this is a combined examination which implies that all candidates that were scheduled to write the senior certificate examination in May/June 2020 and have already registered, will be allowed to write this examination,” Motshekga said in a statement. The department said candidates who had registered for the October/November 2020 national senior certificate examination would be allowed to write this examination.

The department said more than 1.1-million candidates were expected to sit for the 2020 combined matric exam. It said every registered candidate would receive an admission letter by the end of September listing the subjects for which they have registered. They would also be told which examination centre they were writing at.

The department said the candidates who were originally scheduled to write the 2020 October/November examination will write two papers each in business studies and accounting, whereas those who would have written the 2020 May/June examination will write one paper each in business studies and accounting. The department said the results of the 2020 grade 12 examination would be released on February 23 2021. “Candidates need to be assured that the late release of the results will not jeopardise their admission to higher education institutions,” the department said. It said Motshekga wished to assure all grade 12 pupils that they will be fully supported in their preparations leading to the writing of the exams, despite the challenges this year has presented. BY ERNEST MABUZA

Share this: Tweet



