Update from Ndlambe Municipality Covid-19 Joint Operations Committee

Health Minister Dr Mkhize has said that of total cases of Covid-19 in SA, 74% had already recovered, while daily infections have declined.

A similar trend can be seen in the Sarah Baartman District statistics, where 86% have already recovered.

“It is critical that we maintain this downward trajectory by continuing to practice good hygiene, regularly washing hands with soap and water or sanitiser, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing,” the Ndlambe Municipality Covid-19 Joint Operations Committee (JOC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

As of August 8, the breakdown for Ndlambe was:

Town Total Active Cases Recoveries Deaths Port Alfred 595 72 513 10 Alexandria 71 8 60 3 Bathurst 66 4 60 2 Kenton on Sea 87 8 77 3 Boesmansrivier 37 5 32 0 Total 856 97 742 17

Clinics: Over 85% of test results are available within 72 hours and all clinics report adequate PPEs. Ndlambe Municipality continues to assist with fumigation of clinics as requested.

Port Alfred Hospital: A total of 1926 tests have been conducted, 469 confirmed positive and 47 tests pending. The dedicated Covid-19 private wing is fully operational.

Private Practitioners: An active WhatsApp Group is operational between all private practitioners.

Marjorie Parish TB Hospital: The refurbishment of the 32-bed isolation ward is underway. Nine new nursing staff are to be employed at the hospital.

Water Supply: Communities are urged to used water sparingly. Dam levels continue to drop while residents continue to consume water at high levels. The Sarel Hayward Dam, feeding Port Alfred, has dropped to 37% capacity. Bathurst dam levels are below 35%. Strict water restrictions are still in place and residents are reminded that no hosepipes may be used to water gardens.

Communication: Regular updated media statements are sent out via social media, local press and posted on Ndlambe Municpality’s website. Educational and informative radio broadcasts are continue through Ndlambe FM in both English and Xhosa, and a campaign of loud hailing to inform communities will be undertaken.

Economic Recovery: The easing of restrictions allowing for intra province leisure travel is starting to have a positive effect on some accommodation establishments. Restaurants are also seeing a slight increase in custom, however, there is still a long way to go before visitor numbers return to normal levels. Tourism products are ensuring that they have all the correct protocols in place to receive visitors.

Ndlambe Municipality continues to assist with the fast tracking of projects to assist businesses in restoring positive flow. Sunshine Coast Tourism continues with destination marketing on various platforms, with high emphasis on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Ubuntu: The Bathurst Development Trust is to be congratulated for the excellent gardening projects that they have undertaken to assist vulnerable communities. Grateful thanks to the Ndlambe Lockdown Group for the continued community support as well as their garden drum project. Mostly, thank you to the caring community who have donated money, time and expertise to assist.

We continue to appeal to members of the public to continue to donate to this fund, managed by Sunshine Coast Tourism. Any queries may be directed to Sandy Birch and Dr. Wouter Hensens. The banking details for Sunshine Coast Tourism is: First National Bank (FNB). Port Alfred Branch and account number 62310501350. Reference: Covid19.

SUNSHINE COAST TOURISM ON BEHALF OF MAYOR KHULULWA NCAMISO

