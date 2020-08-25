‘We will disappoint all doubting Thomases’: Jackson Mthembu on action against corrupt ANC officials

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu says the ANC is committed to fighting all forms of corruption and will prove “doubters” wrong, come this weekend.

According to Mthembu, the party’s national executive committee (NEC) will meet at the weekend to discuss issues of corruption.

Mthembu said the outcome of the meeting will disappoint those doubting that the party can root out wrongdoings, including the media.

“The ANC NEC this weekend will definitely disappoint all other doubting Thomases,” said Mthembu.

“We will act against corruption in all its manifestations and prove all of them wrong.”

@eNCA says @MYANC won’t follow President @CyrilRamaphosa’s call to act decisively on corruption . The ANC NEC this weekend will definitely disappoint the @eNCA and all other doubting thomases . We will act against corruption in all its manifestations and prove all of them wrong — Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) August 24, 2020

Mthembu’s comments come after the official opposition party reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s open letter to ANC members.

In his letter on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the ANC must confront the stark reality that it is now “accused number one” for corruption.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa must engage in more action and less talking.

“In a lengthy seven-page letter Ramaphosa sent to all ANC structures, not once is there any mention of the independent, decisive and urgent investigation and prosecution of a party or cabinet member as part of the so-called turning point of the fight against corruption,” said Steenhuisen.

“I will be compiling a list of every ANC member and public servant facing allegations of corruption in the coming week which I will submit to the president, and which the DA will track very closely to see just how serious President Ramaphosa alleges he has become in the fight against his party’s corruption.”

Weighing in on the matter, former ANC NEC member Trevor Manuel said the party led SA for “almost 30 wasted years”.

Fin24 reported that Manual made the remarks during a webinar hosted by the Catholic parliamentary liaison office and the Hanns Siedel Foundation.

“History casts a long shadow over what we do. The big challenge that confronts us in SA, is what do we do now, with almost three decades that were wasted?” Manuel said.

TimesLIVE reported that ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Manuel’s remarks sought to paint a picture that poverty, unemployment and inequality in the country only started in 1994.

“Since the democratic breakthrough of 1994, the people of SA have entrusted the ANC government with the responsibility to transform the economy and create a better life for all,” said Mabe.

“Since 1994, the quality of life of South Africans has shown tremendous improvement. For example, we have expanded access to clean drinking water, housing, education and social security, and improved the quality of health-care services for the majority of South Africans. We have also increased the literacy levels of South Africans.”

Share this: Tweet



