Dlamini-Zuma will follow ‘public participation process’ if ciggie sales are banned again

Fita said the parties had now agreed that:

• Dlamini-Zuma undertakes that, should she seek to reinstate a temporary prohibition on the sale of tobacco and related products at any stage in the future, she would follow a public participation process.

• Any invitation to or announcement of a consultation process would be issued publicly. Fita and other interested parties would be free to participate in that process. This did not happen when the initial ban was implemented.

• Fita would withdraw its appeal and the parties each pay their own costs of litigation in the high court and Supreme Court of Appeal.

• Any future decision regarding the prohibition on the sale of tobacco and related products, if any, would be taken in accordance with the law.

“We trust the above to be in order and wish to thank all those who have supported our organisation and its fight to have the ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco-related products lifted,” Mnguni said.