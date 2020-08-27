Port Elizabeth man convicted on child pornography charges after FBI-tip-off

A Port Elizabeth man has been convicted of possession and distribution of child pornography after a lengthy investigation triggered by a tip-off from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Kerwin David Budden pleaded guilty to the charges on Wednesday in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said.

Ngcakani said Budden’s case stemmed from an incident in August 2019 when another suspect was arrested by police in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, for possession and distribution of child pornography.

The other suspect had allegedly confessed to his involvement, but had not yet pleaded Ngcakani said.

The suspect may only be named once he pleads.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation alerted the SA Police Service’s serial and electronics crimes unit about the matter,” Ngcakani said.

“[The Gauteng suspect] had downloaded explicit child pornographic images, videos and chats through a mobile app.

“He confessed to police that he had shared the content with various people, including Budden from Port Elizabeth.

“Police obtained a search warrant and in collaboration with America’s Homeland Security found several child pornographic images in the cellphone and laptop of Budden.

“In his plea, Budden admitted to sharing child pornography on social media platforms.”

The case was postponed to August 31 for sentencing.

