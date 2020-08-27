Vote for Port Alfred lady who could be the face of Sarie magazine in December

Local lady, Beatrix Bissett is one of the top 40 finalists, chosen from over 60,000 women, in the 10th year of the Sarie Voorbladgesig competition.

If she wins the competition Bissett will appear on Sarie’s December cover and be featured in a video that will be shared across Sarie’s digital platforms to inspire other women.

The entry photographs of the Top 40 finalists appeared in Sarie’s September issue and the Top 10, chosen by the judges, will appear in the October issue and again, in true Sarie’s cover-style, in the November issue. The winner will be announced before the December issue goes on sale.

“I entered this competition to motivate other women to take a chance,” said Bissett, who wants to encourage them to step outside their comfort zone, try something new, daring and audacious.”

Bissett went on to describe her own motivation. “Maybe it is changing jobs or changing cities or simply changing your hair colour. For me, it was all three.”

She moved to Port Alfred over a year ago and said she is loving every moment.

“But do something different than what you do every single day. Take a risk, even if you are not ready to. Because you never know how important and vital the sentence you are writing today is to the bigger story your life is trying to tell.”

In describing herself Bissett said she is a woman with a distinctive personality; one who can laugh at anything, including myself, and one who is especially kind and caring to others.

“I am a woman who, above all else, knows the value of having fun and not taking life too seriously. You always seem to think you have to change, you think you have to improve yourself, to be like everyone else, to fit in. But can’t you see – you’re perfect just the way you are? You are #enough.”

While holding thumbs that she will win, Bissett said she is very grateful for the opportunity and the exposure she has received so far.

“It really means a lot to be part of the Top 40 [who were] selected from thousands of entries nationwide,” she said. “Now we can just be positive that I will make it through to the final round and the Top 10! And soon we can have one of our very own local Port Alfred ladies on the cover of Sarie.”

A keen angler, Bissett was also chosen by Extreme Fishing Africa as woman angler of the week and will be featured on September 1.

