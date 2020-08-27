WATCH | Teargas, bullets fly as Eldorado Park clash with police over teen’s death

Members of the Eldorado Park community clashed violently with police on Thursday. The community was protesting the death of a 16-year-old disabled boy.

The teenager passed away on Wednesday night after allegedly being shot and killed by a police officer.

Community member Majiet Amien was disgusted by the incident.

“He was standing there innocently and they shot him with a pump action at short range, it’s wrong,” Amien said.

Public protection police responded to the violent mob with rubber bullets and teargas.

Members of the community attacked police officers with rocks and bottles. In one instance live ammunition was fired at police officers, while they were sweeping a block of flats.

Gauteng SAPS head of communication, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters stated that Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the incident.

Four community members were arrested for public violence, after at least three police officers were injured. Three police vehicles were also damaged during the protest.

Community members have vowed to continue protesting until police brutality in the area is addressed.

“If this people of SAPS does not come here now, we are going to do the same as what is happening in the United States,” Amien said.

Share this: Tweet



