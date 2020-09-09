Police Minister urges police to continue to stamp out criminality during anti Clicks protests

The Ministry of Police has called on police officers to continue to ensure the safety of customers, staff members and property. This follows organised acts of vandalism at Clicks stores in some provinces.

Police Minister General, Bheki Cele has denounced the acts of vandalism and malicious damage to property at various businesses, including a Clicks store that was petrol bombed in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga on Monday.

Ten people, including an EFF member of Parliament, have been arrested for charges relating to the destruction of property. The MP has been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Minister Cele says the advert that has sparked the public outrage must be condemned from all quarters.

“The genesis of this advert is glaring racism that is shown by this business and we must collectively condemn it at all costs. The demonstration of such blatant disregard and humiliation of African people cant go unabated.”

However Cele cautioned against the damaging of property as an act of protest against the advert.

The Police Minister has also noted the investigation of a case of pointing of a firearm in Port Elizabeth. It is alleged that a 52 year old woman pointed a firearm at EFF members staging a picket inside a mall in Walmer Park.

“Police should ensure that the rule of law is maintained. They must deal decisively with those who choose to break the law. I’m encouraged that officers are making arrests and urge them to continue to ensure the protection and safety of customers, staff members in the affected areas. – Cele concluded.

