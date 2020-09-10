OPINION | ‘Faceless’ masked protesters operate the same way as internet trolls

Internet trolls, aka cyber bullies, are free. Too free, and that is what makes them dangerous.

They are free to be rude, hurtful and destructive without consequences because they are faceless. Thanks to Covid-19 and the compulsory mask regulations in Mzansi, this “facelessness” is a reality we have to live with, and just like on the internet streets, it represents a real danger to society.

The EFF’s countrywide protests at Clicks stores this week were an example of how dangerous “facelessness” can be.

TimesLIVE reported on the EFF leading nationwide protests aimed at shutting stores run by the beauty and health retailer after an advert deemed demeaning to black hair went viral.

One of the first reactions I saw on social media when it dawned on the world that wearing masks is going to be part of their daily routines was people wondering how easy it would be to “rob a bank or something”.

So I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that some of the protesters — who were apparently infused with criminals and looters who buried themselves within the groups — were brave enough to go all out in their criminal activities in the name of protesting against racism. From arson to looting, the Clicks protests have proved faceless protesters are a nightmare.

However, it’s not just the facelessness that adds to the danger element around masks — it’s the illusion that seems to accompany wearing the mask.