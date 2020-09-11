KZN post office robbed by four men posing as customers

Four men posing as customers allegedly robbed the Kranskop post office, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday morning, escaping with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Post Office spokesperson Nobuhle Njapha said the men held up the branch manager at gunpoint and demanded money.

“They managed to take cash that was transferred to the counter.”

Njapha said police were investigating the incident and that trauma debriefing had been arranged for employees on site.

She said the Post Office was rolling out a programme to improve security at its branches.

Meanwhile, two men are expected to appear in the Ulundi magistrate’s court on Friday after police found them with SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards and bank cards after conducting a search of their vehicle on the R66 highway.

“When they were questioned about the items, they could not account for them,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

The two men, aged 31 and 42, were immediately arrested and taken to Ulundi police station for processing.

“They were charged for being in possession of suspected stolen property. They will appear in the Ulundi magistrate’s court on Friday.

“It is alleged the suspects had pretended to help people at ATMs in the Nongoma CBD and made off with their cards. An investigation to link these men with similar incidents is continuing. Their getaway vehicle was seized for further investigation,” said Mbele.

TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Suthentira Govender

Share this: Tweet



