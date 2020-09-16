Devastated residents lose all their possessions as fire sweeps through 23 homes

He said while the cause was not yet known, there was speculation that it had been started by a faulty plug at one of the shacks.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, already we are facing a pandemic that is killing people — and now this.

“I worry about my children.

“My mom died still living in that shack and now I may die leaving no home for my children,” he said.

Margaret Bangile, 56, said the fire had spread so quickly that she had not been able to save anything of value, fleeing in only the clothes she was wearing.

Close to 80 Mandela village residents in New Brighton lost everything they owned when a fire ripped through 23 shacks on Monday afternoon with one family reliving the nightmare they experienced a few years ago when their daughter was burnt in a shack fire.📹 @wernerhills pic.twitter.com/GGWXvzzImO — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) September 15, 2020

“This is a pain. We are so many in this church.

“It’s going to be more difficult for us women. I don’t know how we will bath.

“I don’t have clothes, not even underwear, [and] even the shoes I’m wearing I got from donations,” she said.

Ward 16 councillor Lungiswa Mnyimba said the situation was tragic but she was thankful the fire had broken out in the daytime and that no-one was injured.

She said the affected residents would be placed in temporary structures close by.

“It’s been years that they have stayed in the shacks, and throughout the years there have been plans [to relocate the residents to houses] but also people were not keen to move,” she said.

Bay human settlements political head Andile Mfunda thanked the church for the quick response to the disaster and promised to work with municipal officials and the ward councillor to assist the families.

“We are so sorry [for] the families whose shacks were burnt, but I have spoken to municipal officials about the situation and in line with the Covid-19 programme in Nelson Mandela Bay we have about 1,500 temporary structures available,” Mfunda said.

“We are now going to fast-track the process of assisting the people.”

The Rev Andile Nokwindla of the KK Ncwane Methodist Church said the church had a responsibility to respond when people were suffering.

“The church is part of the community we are in and it is our role to respond in a time of need.

“The police have been alerted so that they can patrol at night around the church to make sure the families are safe,” he said.

BY YOLANDA PALEZWENI