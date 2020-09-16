IN FULL | Ramaphosa on the move to lockdown level 1

The tourism sector is one of our greatest economic drivers.

We are ready to open our doors again to the world, and invite travellers to enjoy our mountains, our beaches, our vibrant cities and our wildlife game parks in safety and confidence.

Also as part of the gradual return to regular economic and social activity:

The hours of curfew have been changed. The curfew will now apply between midnight and 4am.

The sale of alcohol at retail outlets for home consumption is now permitted from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.

Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments only and with strict adherence to the curfew.

In the next few days, the updated regulations will be published and ministers will provide detailed briefings.

The department of public service and administration will shortly issue circulars to all public servants on the measures that will enable the return of all areas of government to full operation safely and without undue delay.

Because there are several remaining restrictions that can only be enacted through disaster regulations, we have already extended the national state of disaster by a month to October 15.

The move to alert level 1 removes many of the remaining restrictions on economic activity, although it may be some time before it is safe for all sectors to return to full operation.

Global and domestic demand and supply of goods and services for some sectors will remain low for the foreseeable future, regardless of the lifting of restrictions.

It is therefore vital that we move with urgency to rebuild our economy, restore growth and create jobs.

Following several weeks of engagement, the social partners at Nedlac have made tremendous progress on an ambitious social compact for economic recovery. This represents a historic milestone for our country, demonstrating what can be achieved when we unite to confront an urgent crisis.

Cabinet will build on this emerging common ground to finalise the country’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan in the coming weeks.

The reconstruction and recovery plan that will be finalised will build on the R500bn economic and social relief package we announced in April, which has provided vital support for households, companies and workers at a time of dire need.

Through the special Covid-19 grants and the top-up of existing grants, well over R30bn in additional support has already been provided directly to more than 16 million people from poor households.

More than 800,000 companies have benefited through the UIF wage support scheme and through the grants and loans provided by various government departments and public entities.

More than 4 million workers have received R42bn in wage support, helping to protect these jobs even while companies were not able to operate.

This support has touched the lives of millions of South Africans, and has made a real difference to those in greatest need.

The UIF benefit has been extended until the end of the national state of disaster to ensure that those workers and companies whose income remains at risk can continue to be supported.

In addition to those businesses that have received direct support, many more companies have benefited from tax relief measures worth in the region of R70bn. And millions of South Africans have benefited from the historic reduction in interest rates.

Adjustments have been made to the Loan Guarantee Scheme to make it easier for companies of any size to access credit at low interest rates, with repayments delayed for as much as twelve months.

We encourage all companies who have faced a disruption of their earnings to seek support from this scheme while the economy recovers.

At the beginning of the pandemic we appealed to South Africans to demonstrate their solidarity and patriotism by supporting government’s effort in dealing with the pandemic.

We established the Solidarity Fund, which has received some 300,000 donations from almost 15,000 individuals and nearly 2,500 companies.

The donations came from ordinary people and workers, religious organisations, political parties, non-governmental organisations, trusts and foundations.

Through its work, the Solidarity Fund has demonstrated the power of social partnership and cooperation.

Since it was established, it has raised over R3.1bn in donations from companies, foundations and individuals.

It has, to date, allocated R2.4bn to support key areas of our national coronavirus response.

These include the purchase of testing equipment, medical supplies and personal protective equipment and the local manufacture of ventilators. It extends to food relief for vulnerable households, vouchers for subsistence farmers, care for survivors of gender-based violence and a national Covid awareness campaign.

Fellow South Africans,

Violence against women and children has continued unabated during the period of the pandemic.

We are determined to continue with our resolve to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

Based on the latest data, we have identified 30 hotspots around the country where this problem is most rife.

As we move to the next alert level, we are increasing and improving support services for survivors of gender-based violence, particularly in the identified hotspots.

We have to do so not just because the lockdown is being eased, but as part of work already under way to implement the national strategic plan adopted by cabinet earlier this year.

This includes the rollout of an integrated and multidisciplinary model that incorporates psycho-social support, case investigation, housing services and economic empowerment for survivors under one roof.

The Khuseleka One Stop Centres expand on the mandate of the existing network of Thuthuzela Care Centres, and are already operational in districts in the North West, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.

Work is under way to expand this model of care and support to all provinces.

Let us spare no effort to eradicate the problem of violence against women and children.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the extent to which corruption has infected our society and robbed our country of vital resources at the time we need them most.

Our law enforcement agencies are making important progress in investigating all allegations of the misuse of Covid-related funds.

The Special Investigating Unit has submitted its first interim report to me, detailing the progress of its investigations in all provinces and in some national departments and entities.

As the SIU concludes its investigations, we will be in a position to make public their findings.

The SIU is working alongside eight other agencies in the Covid-19 fusion centre to detect, investigate and prosecute any instances of corruption.

As part of the effort to encourage transparency and accountability, the National Treasury has published online the details of all Covid-related contracts awarded by public entities at national and provincial level.

This is a historic development that we hope will set a precedent for all future expenditure of this nature.

The office of the auditor-general has also played an extremely valuable role in identifying weaknesses and risks in the management of Covid resources, and detecting cases of possible fraud for investigation by the agencies represented in the fusion centre.

We continue to work to strengthen our anti-corruption efforts through measures to provide the NPA and other law enforcement agencies with the human and financial resources needed to tackle corruption, strengthening of specialised commercial crime courts, which will help expedite Covid-related cases, and the finalisation of the new national anti-corruption strategy.

We are determined to ensure that the worst of this pandemic is behind us.

We cannot afford a resurgence of infections in our country. A second wave would be devastating to our country, and would again disrupt our lives and livelihoods. It is up to each and every South African to ensure that this does not happen. As we settle into a new normal and learn to live alongside the virus, we must continue to exercise every possible precaution to avoid infecting others. This is how we are going to keep ourselves safe and keep our economy open: Firstly, we must wear a mask whenever we are in public and make sure that it covers both the nose and mouth. Secondly, we must maintain a distance of one-and-a-half metres from other people at all times and ensure that we are in spaces that are well ventilated. Thirdly, we must continue to wash our hands or use hand sanitiser regularly. Fourthly, we must download the Covid Alert South Africa app, and protect our families and communities.