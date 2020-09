Amid speculation of a lowering of the national lockdown regulations to Level 1, it has been announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7pm this evening. Many are hoping that restrictions on gatherings will be eased and that international borders will be reopened.Ramaphosa met with cabinet yesterday and was due to discuss matters with the Covid-19 command council today.

Tune in on radio or TV this evening to see if the current lockdown regulations will be eased.

