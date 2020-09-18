SA lags in understanding role of service dogs for people who are not blind

“People often asked me if I’m blind — I got so tired of it so now Marli’s jacket states he is a service dog specifically for PTSD. People still come up to me and ask me what that is.

1 of 2

Botha now lives in Kleinemonde and often goes to Port Alfred for his medication and shopping.

He said some of the main reasons he was asked to leave malls, shops and even some clinics, was because ‘pets are not allowed’ or ‘the dog is scaring other people’.

Botha said Marli was obedience trained and well behaved. Marli was not a pet, but an extension of himself and essential for him to be able to complete daily tasks.

“Your service dog becomes a part of you and as soon as I put Marli’s vest on he knows that he’s working. He’s very well trained.”

“Psychiatrists have done everything they can for me and there is no cure for PTSD. I’m on medication and I have to learn to live with it,” said Botha.

“I decided to get Marli after watching a programme where US veterans used dogs as therapy animals and I thought that it may help me. Marli has done wonders for me; he got me out of the house again.”

Before Marli, Botha said he spent two years never leaving home. “For two years I sat inside and stared at trees. I wouldn’t even go out of our gate onto the street.”

Today, Botha does not leave the house without Marli. “He goes everywhere with me and he’s helped me relax a lot. I’m always on high alert and I get very anxious and claustrophobic if there are too many people around me, but Marli can sense when I’m not OK and he knows exactly how to calm me down,” said Botha.

“I don’t like it when people come up behind me so when I’m at the cashier paying for something Marli will sit behind me and face the other way to make sure people don’t get too close.”

“It took a long time and a bit of explaining, but at least now when I go out in Port Alfred everyone knows Marli and most places accept us without any trouble, but there are some shops I will never ever go to again in East London because I’ve had such bad experiences.”

EL-based dog trainer, Andrea Mento said SA was behind when it came to regulations surrounding therapy and emotional support dogs. She said for a pet to be officially considered an emotional support or therapy animal, it needed to be prescribed by a licensed health professional.

In other words, a psychiatrist, therapist or psychologist must decide that an animal is needed for the mental health of a patient. “Patients need a letter from their doctor, psychologist, or psychiatrist indicating that they require a therapy dog. In SA the laws surrounding therapy and emotional support dogs are also very vague. There are no specific regulations on where these dogs can and cannot go,” said Mento, who owns Muddy Paws Mobile Pet Care.

Mento said various health conditions, not all easily noticeable such as Botha’s PTSD or Dryer’s non-epileptic pseudo-seizures, could require the assistance of emotional support, therapy or service dogs.

These include diabetes, extreme anxiety, depression and other conditions such as autism.

“There are also autism support dogs who accompany children or adults with autism to decrease their anxiety levels and help them connect, relate to the world and navigate through life,” said Mento.

“For the most part people understand why someone with a physical disability needs the assistance of a working dog, such as a blind person who requires a Seeing Eye dog, but it’s very different when people cannot ‘see’ the disability.”

SA Guide Dogs Association (GDA) spokesperson Pieter Van Niekerk said Section 9 of the SA constitution prevented the unfair discrimination on the basis of disabilities, and the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act gave effect to this section.

Violations include failing to remove obstacles that unfairly restrict disabled people, failing to take reasonable steps to accommodate their needs, or depriving them of goods or services because they are disabled.

He said the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act prohibited animals, except for a guide dog handled by a blind person, from entering areas where food was prepared or handled.

The association believes that by extension, this should also apply to registered service or support dogs for people who have other medical conditions.

“There isn’t much legislation around the field of access for service and support dogs in SA, but we, as the GDA, are trying to work towards a minimum standard.

However Van Niekerk said the dogs had to be identifiable as service or support dogs and equipped with a jacket or vest.

According to the association the following rules need to be adhered to in order for a service or support dog to be allowed into public establishments: The dog must be trained by an accredited establishment;

It must also wear an identification jacket or something similar at all times while in public, displaying the logo, or similar mark of the establishment that provided the service;

The dog and owner should show respect to the public or people sharing the same space. Dryer has had Harley since October last year. She said she had only been allowed into three stores including Mr Price Sport at Retail Park without any issues. At first Harley’s identification was a bandanna, but Dryer said she always carries her medical information on her. Now Harley also wears a yellow vest for easier identification as a therapy dog. “I’m still waiting for his proper vest, but I have a small laminated version of my doctor’s letter saying that I need a service dog. I carry it with me whenever he and I go out together,” said Dryer. “The Debi-Lee Spar in Greenfields and Gonubie Spar are the only two supermarkets that have allowed me in with Harley and it really makes my life a lot easier. I’m so grateful to them for allowing me and Harley in without any problems.