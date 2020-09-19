Evictions and demolitions still not allowed — unless the court says so

Under lockdown alert level 1, people may not be evicted from their land or home, or have their place of residence demolished unless an order is granted by a court, says the Government Gazette published on Friday.

This is among the regulations signed off by minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Dr. The minister, during a briefing on Friday, announced the relaxed regulations.

“A competent court may suspend or stay an order for eviction or demolition until after the lapse or termination of the national state of disaster unless the court is of the opinion that it is not just or equitable to suspend or stay the order having regard,” the regulations state.

There will be control over visits by members of the public to correctional centres, remand detention facilities, police holding cells, military detention facilities, health establishments and facilities (except to receive treatment or medication), while visits to old age homes and frail care facilities are still prohibited.

Dlamini-Zuma said gatherings such as night vigils, night clubs, boat cruises, traditional initiation practices and international sport events are still not allowed under lockdown level 1.

Thirty-five border posts remain closed and passenger ships for international leisure purposes are also still out of bounds. “Faith gatherings only allowed 50 people with a whole of directions. A maximum of 250 people are allowed in the venue. It doesn’t matter how big the venue is. If it’s too small to accommodate 250, then it must be less, half the size of the venue. That goes for other gatherings. Outdoors you cannot have more than 500 people. “Gyms and other facilities that only allowed 50 people, will now only take 50% of the venue capacity. Wedding venues can take 250 people maximum with social distancing. If you can’t do that it will have to be half. “International travel will be allowed from October 1. In the continent it’s allowed to and from all countries, other countries will not be allowed temporarily. Generally it is allowed, except for countries with high infections,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

The public is advised to continue to adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures. The OR Tambo, King Shaka and Cape Town international airports will be open and ready for international travel. Commercial seaports will be open, but not for tourism activities, while regulations for domestic travel will remain the same. A list of countries that people can visit and those they cannot will be released to the public, Dlamini-Zuma said. “Those with long-term visas will be able to use them from October 1. The South Africans who are coming back will be better off complying and producing their results.” The curfew must still be observed. “Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 00H01 until 04H00 daily, except where a person has been granted permission through directions by the relevant cabinet member, or a permit,” the regulations state. The sale of liquor by licensed premises for off -site consumption is permitted from 9am to 5pm, from Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays; and by licensed premises for on -site consumption, subject to strict adherence to the curfew. BY Kgaugelo Masweneng

Share this: Tweet



