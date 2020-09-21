Girlfriend ‘beaten to death with extension cord in rage of jealousy’

The 42-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for the murder of his 26-year-old girlfriend at Bawa village in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni confirmed the​ arrest.

“It is alleged that the suspect assaulted the 26-year-old woman on Sunday at about 7pm at Lalini Locality, Bawa village, Butterworth,” he said.

According to Tonjeni, the suspect believed the woman was dating another man.

“The suspect is alleged to have used an extension cord to assault the victim until she died at his house,” Tonjeni said.