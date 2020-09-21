PE’s Day Zero: a result of poor planning and a failure to fix leaks

Residents of St Albans informal settlement, which has about 1,000 people living in shacks, share five water tankers with a capacity of 5,000 litres of water each. Nolumanyano Windvogel has a family of four. She said that water problems have hit the area for the past 18 months. But Day Zero hit on September 4. That’s when taps were replaced by the tankers. Windvogel complained that the tank does not supply enough water. The supply, she said, is finished in less than three hours. “Then we are forced to let our children wear their dirty white shirts for three days or keep them at home. Sometimes we skip two days without taking a bath,” she said. She said harvesting rainwater was helping her a lot. “When the clouds get dark I get excited and pray for the rain to fall. I harvest rainwater with my drum. “When our communal water tanks are dry. I drink that water. I also do my pile of stinking washing that I have been stuck with for three weeks,” she said.

Zuko Mbinda, a water tanker driver, had a tough day recently. He begged residents to use water sparingly in Govan Mbeki Township. But many ignored him and more water was wasted. This as the municipality was busy fixing a damaged pipe along Daku Road in Kwazakhele.

“People please don’t come with dirty containers and wash them here with too much water. Thousands of litres are getting wasted because you are not drawing water properly from the tanker. This is a 6,000 litre tanker and this is my third trip today but there are many people who have not received the water,” he said. “Only those who have buckets should come to the truck. For bottle containers, please use the hose pipe.”

Masixole Zinto, former Mayco member for infrastructure and engineering and DA municipal spokesperson for infrastructure and engineering, blamed poor management.

“Yes, we have a drought. But our municipality has no capacity to manage the water we have. Water consumption is too high at about 290 to 300 megalitres a day. Standing committees are not doing oversight visits to see and investigate for themselves the real cause of the problem. We rely on reports. Also we have leaks all over the city that take too long to be fixed because of the shortage of staff due to retirements.

“When we were in government we managed to reduce the water consumption from 290 megalitres to 248 megalitres,” he said. “We have to identify the hotspots … We need to have valves maybe about 200m apart. So that whenever we have a burst pipe we can easily switch off and fix the problem without leaving many people without water.”

By comparison, Cape Town, which has a population about four times larger than the Nelson Mandela Bay area, at the height of its water crisis a few years ago, was consuming less than 500 megalitres a day, which works out to much lower consumption per person. Cape Town made a concerted effort to reduce leakage, which was a big help in averting Day Zero there. Yet on August 6, Nelson Mandela Bay announced that it had a repair backlog of 936 leaks.

On September 14, the five dams that supply Nelson Mandela Bay were at drastically low levels:

Kouga dam, the largest, has capacity of 126 million cubic metres of water, but was at 8.4% of this. The same week last year, it was at 40%;

The second largest, Impofu dam, has capacity for 106 million cubic metres. It was at 18.5%, similar to last year’s 19%;

Kromme/Churchill dam, with capacity of 35.3 million cubic metres, was at 55%, down from 92% last year;

Groendal dam, with capacity of 11.7 million cubic metres, was at 22.8%, down from 48.1% last year; and

The smallest, Loerie dam, with capacity of 3.1 million cubic metres, was on 33%, down from 59.7% last year.

Taken together, the capacity of the dams is at just under 19%.

The bay’s water supply has been augmented by the Nooitgedacht water system, which transfers water from the Gariep dam in the Free State. But infrastructure failures and upgrade delays have hampered supply.

The municipality issued water-saving pleas on September 1, when infrastructure and engineering portfolio head councillor Mongameli Bobani “urged residents to reduce water consumption by using 50 litres per person per day”.

Senior director for water and sanitation Barry Martin reported that, “KwaNobuhle and Uitenhage [supplied from the Kouga Dam] are challenged by constant water supply interruptions … If the dam levels drop in any of the dams supplying the city, it means a certain part of the city experiences Day Zero.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, water protests broke out in parts of the city.

This article was first published by GroundUp.

By Mkhuseli Sizani and James Stent