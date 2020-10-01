New restaurant to tickle the taste buds

“Grandi notizie”, Italy has come to Port Alfred with the opening of a new restaurant at the Post Masters Village, KC Italia.

With a menu that offers some authentic Italian meals and desserts, KC Italia is likely to be a favourite eating place for those enjoy the tastes of the Mediterranean.

Kirsten and Carl Penn invite you to visit them at KC ITALIA and sample their delights.

“We produce genuine Italian food with locally-sourced ingredients and a lot of flavour,” said Carl.

Visit KC Italia or call them on 071-228-5504 to book your table.

