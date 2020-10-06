Joburg emergency services on high alert after two lightning-related deaths

Emergency services in Johannesburg remain on high on alert on Tuesday with more stormy weather expected this afternoon.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they are monitoring the situation in low-lying areas in the city and most informal settlements.

He said emergency service personnel were already stationed in areas in the city where flooding is often experienced. He said the areas included Zandspruit, Sjwetla in Alexandra and Diepsloot.

“We have not had to move people from low-lying areas after yesterday’s rain. We have not experienced rivers overflowing, but we are monitoring the situation. Should the need arise to move people, we are ready to do so,” he said.

Mulaudzi advised motorists not to drive on flooded roads.

“If you see a flooded road, drive back and find an alternative route,” he said.

He said the only fatality in Johannesburg was a woman who was struck by lightning in Melville yesterday.

“The woman was struck by a lightning on 2nd Avenue and was declared dead on the scene,” he said.

ER24 reported the death of a 30-year-old man in Elandsfontein, south of Johannesburg, who was also struck by a lightning yesterday.

