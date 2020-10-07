Second wave of Covid-19 just speculation right now: Mkhize

It is still unclear if SA will experience a second surge of Covid-19 — but if it does, the country will be prepared.

This was the assurance of health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday.

“We have a plan now that’s been tabled with us from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on how to deal with the second wave and, therefore, I would say, we are in a much better position. Once we have gone through the plan, I will suggest we come and share it so we are on the same wavelength when it comes to preparation for the future,” he said.

Mkhize was speaking during a webinar hosted by the South African Medical Association. He said that, based on predictions and models, the worst was over.

“Of course we may still be facing a second surge. How likely that is, is something I think we all speculate about because many of the countries that are overtaking SA are on the second surge. But whether in SA it’s going to be like that depends, of course, on how we deal with our containment measures,” said Mkhize.

His comments come as the country sits with more than 17,000 Covid-19 related fatalities and more than 680,000 confirmed infections, as of Monday night.