Sarah Baartman District Municipality discusses Covid-19 cases

Statement on the SBDM DTCC Meeting Held on 08 October 2020

In the Sarah Baartman District Municipality’s (SBDM) District Technical Command Council (DTCC) virtual meeting held today a recovery rate of 92.7% was reported, this is a 1% decrease from the previous week. The DTCC noted that although this decrease in recoveries is small it is still concerning. The increase in the number of active cases means that community members need to heed the call and continue practicing the safety methods which include:

Washing hands regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitiser.

Wearing a face mask.

Maintaining social distance.



The Executive Mayor of Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Cllr Khunjuzwa Eunice Kekana, mentioned that she is deeply concerned by the lack of adherence to safety protocols as many community members are not adhering to wearing a mask in public. The current total cases for SBDM is 6,900 with a total of 6,394 recoveries and 261 active cases. There have also been 245 community members who have passed away. The breakdown per local municipality is as follows:

Local Municipality Total Cases Recoveries Deaths Total Active Cases Blue Crane Route Municipality 1,054 959 35 60 Dr Beyers Naudѐ Municipality 878 789 36 53 Kouga Municipality 1,711 1,642 40 29 Koukamma Municipality 370 256 7 107 Makana Municipality 1,186 1,127 54 5 Ndlambe Municipality 996 961 29 6 Sundays River Valley Municipality 705 660 44 1

If you are unsure and think that you might have contracted Covid-19, please dial *134*832# or send ‘Check’ to 0600-123-456 on WhatsApp. For more information community members can contact the Covid-19 24hr hotline number: 0800-029-999 or the Covid19 WhatsApp number: 0600-123-456.

Disaster Management

The Sarah Baartman District is in the process of handing over fire and rescue equipment to several of its local municipalities. This will assist the local municipalities to effectively manage fire and other disasters.

All community members are urged to report fires and any other disaster to the Sarah Baartman District Municipality’s Disaster Management toll-free number 0800-222-23

Issued by: Sarah Baartman District Municipality Communications

Contact: Natasha Peterson, Communications Officer, Sarah Baartman District Municipality.

www.sarahbaartman.co.za

Tel: (041) 508-7112 / Cell: 082-313-7487 / Email: npeterson@sbdm.co.za

