Out and about in Port Alfred

A few photographs of people around town recently.

The exciting news is, as locals begin to explore the area’s amenities so visitors from out-of-town are beginning to arrive. This bodes well for the local tourism industry that has suffered significantly because of lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19.

VISITORS RETURN: Zimbabweans Purity Dafter, left, and Lennox Chikochi were on a tour of the Eastern Cape on their way to Cape Town and were seen at the Small Boat Harbour on Sunday. They said how beautiful the area was

RETURN TO DINING: Chantel Venter and Quinton Carnage enjoyed a peaceful meal and a drink at Tash’s Craft Bar on Sunday

Enjoying their pizzas at Tash’s Craft Bar on Sunday were locals Ray, left, and Pam Berman who ate their meal with fantastic views over the Kowie River

Share this: Tweet



