Aleit Swanepoel to provide motivation at the RSAH

Celebrity Aleit Swanepoel will motivate his audience at his talk at the Royal St Andrews Hotel on Saturday November 7.

Swanepoel is the founder and owner of the Aleit Group, responsible for planning some of the biggest social events in the country, among many other things.

In his talk, Swanepoel shares the inspiring story of his upbringing and his whole journey to becoming the host of his very own TV program, Tyd Met Aleit. He also shares the newest home and décor trends for 2021, to inspire everyone to think about making the future, even brighter. He also adds some humour with some fashion do’s and don’ts to allow the ladies to think about what is in their cupboard.

Tickets to the event are priced at R100 each and are available from the Royal Port Alfred Hotel and the Talk of the Town offices.

