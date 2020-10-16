CCTV central in arrest of Alexandria robbery suspects

Close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, funded mainly through contributions from farmers in the area, proved invaluable in the apprehension of suspected armed robbers who stole property from the Alexandria Pep Store on Tuesday morning.

The network of Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) system identified a stolen vehicle at the Alexandria Golf Course. Atlas Security’s armed response team informed SAPS both locally and in Port Elizabeth who set off in pursuit.

The Bantam was stopped near Colchester and this led to a second vehicle being identified. Two men were arrested.

For more information see this week’s Talk of the Town.

