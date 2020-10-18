You’ll soon be able to generate your own power, says Ramaphosa – and even sell any excess to Eskom

The government is fast-tracking applications for electricity generation for personal use as it moves to end crippling load-shedding and secure energy supply.

Unveiling the economic construction and recovery plan in parliament on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would work hard to ensure reliable, sufficient supply of energy within the next two years.

It is envisaged that an extra 11,800MW will be brought onto the grid, more than half of it generated from renewable resources and supplied by independent power producers.

“The current regulatory framework will be adapted to facilitate new generation projects, while protecting the integrity of the national grid. Applications for own-use generation projects are being urgently fast-tracked,” he said.

Businesses, especially mines, have been pleading with the government to be allowed to generate up to 10MW of energy that is exempt from licensing requirements of the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa). They argue that unreliable power supply from Eskom has forced mines to shut down critical shafts, slowing down production and denting economic growth.