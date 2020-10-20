More travellers allowed to visit SA as list of high-risk countries is revised

The government has revised its list of high-risk countries and will now allow visitors to SA to stay for three months or longer, subject to Covid-19 protocols.

High-risk countries are defined as those with higher Covid-19 infection or death rates than SA.

The department of home affairs announced the changes on Monday, saying the government recognised that there were a number of regular visitors, mainly from European countries, who have become accustomed to long periods of visitation to SA during summer, when it is winter in the northern hemisphere.

“Most of them own properties in the country. We appreciate the significant economic contribution they make through their activities in the country,” home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said on Monday.

“To this end, we will also allow visitors, in whichever category, who are coming to stay for a three-month period or more subject to Covid-19 protocols.”