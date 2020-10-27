Port Alfred – owners of 17 solar batteries sought

Port Alfred: During March 2019, members of Port Alfred SAPS arrested a suspect who was found in possession of 17 batteries solar power batteries . He appeared in court and the case against him was withdrawn.

The SAPS are now trying to trace the owners of the batteries to hand them over. Should the owners not be contactable, they will be forfeited to the State and sold at a public auction.

Any claimant may contact Captain Mngoma at the Port Alfred SAPS on 046-6042001 or on his cell phone on 0716069433.

