‘You’ll get to know and enjoy me’: Duduzane Zuma confident SA will vote for him in 2024 elections

Duduzane Zuma says he is confident that South Africans will vote for him should he contest the next general elections.

The son of former president Jacob Zuma revealed last week, in an interview on Newzroom Afrika, that he was planning on entering politics and that he may feature on the ballot papers in the 2024 elections.

He said there was a “strong chance” of him contesting for political office because of the “confusion that’s being put forward by the leadership that exists in the ANC”.

On Monday, Zuma told 702 that he believes that many South Africans trust him to bring change and that they would vote for him, despite his previous business ties with the Gupta family.

“I think there are a lot [of people] that do trust me,” said Zuma. “I don’t live by media perception and I don’t live by what happens in the social mediasphere, even though it’s a powerful tool for business and marketing.”

Zuma said his interaction with people was what informed his decision to start a political career.

“I didn’t just wake up and say ‘hey, let me start a political career’. It was because of the people that believe in me and trust me to fight their fight so that’s where I am coming from.

“To say that there is a [Zondo] commission going on and that I have a negative persona, that goes without saying… but I am here now and that’s going to change. There are going to be a lot of interactions, you’ll get to know me and enjoy me,” he said.

Zuma also denied claims that his father was behind his decision to enter politics because he wanted to do his political bidding. He said the claims were “definitely not true”.

In an interview on SACB 3’s Trending SA, Zuma said the former president was an independent man.

“He deals with issues in his own life differently to other people. I have approached issues similar to his of appearing before the inquiry [into state capture],” said Zuma.

“I have voiced my opinions about how the inquiry has been run, and how I’ve been treated not just by the inquiry, but the courts of law as well. My advice to him is he needs to do what he needs to do.”

