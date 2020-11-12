Premier Mabuyane tests positive for Covid-19

The Premier of the Eastern Cape Province, Mr Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has

tested positive for COVID-19. Premier Mabuyane had flu symptoms and this

inspired him to take COVID-19 test.

When his test results came back positive, Premier Mabuyane started informing

his family members, staff in his office, and some of the people he had met with

recently about his test results and encouraging those who might be feeling similar

symptoms to take COVID-19 tests.

Premier Mabuyane encourages any person he met with in the last seven days

who might be having or feeling similar symptoms to take COVID-19 test for them

to know their health status.

Premier Mabuyane is isolating at home where he will continue with his official

duties using technology for meetings and for communicating with his office,

members of the Executive Council, leadership of the local, national government

and other stakeholders.

The provincial government wishes Premier Mabuyane speedy recovery as he

isolates at home and we will support him through this recovery process. All the

events and programmes that the Premier was going to visit, and to attend have

been postponed for now.

Share this: Tweet



