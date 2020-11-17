Earthquake recorded off the coast of Cape Town

Cape Town residents reported a slight rumble as the ground shook beneath their feet in the early hours of Tuesday morning due to a 3.4 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of the Mother City.

SA’s Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed that an earthquake was recorded at 12.27am.

The council said the quake occurred just 60km off the Cape Town coastline.

“The earthquake registered a preliminary 3.4 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network,” it stated.

There was no need for concern from residents, the council said.

“It is not uncommon for tremors to occur in the ocean. Furthermore, there has been no tsunami warning issued and it is on this basis that the CGS would like to assure the public that there is no cause for panic.”

According to the Euro-Med Seismological Centre (EMSC), a Paris-based independent scientific organisation and provider of real-time earthquake information, the quake struck northwest of Cape Town and 41km south of Saldanha.

Information published on the EMSC website suggests that the earth quake penetrated a depth of 5km.

In September, Cape Town residents experienced two tremors on consecutive days.

ST Daily reported that the first was felt in the Durbanville area at 8.41pm on September 26 and measured a 2.5 magnitude. The second was felt at about 9.21am the following day, at a similar strength.

Meanwhile many Twitter users reported “rattling” and “shaking”.

Tremor in Cape Town. Lasted about ten seconds. Lasted in Kuils River for about 3 seconds and felt in Stellenbosch too. #capetown #capetowntremor #lovecapetown — Authentic Expression (@TarynNight) November 16, 2020

I just felt it seconds ago in claremont #earthquake #CapeTown https://t.co/5H8S1ovnsN — Jonathan Sudi Anzuluni (@IamSudijons) November 16, 2020

BY Orrin Singh

