Ramaphosa appoints Tsakani Maluleke as SA’s new auditor-general

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Tsakani Maluleke as auditor-general (AG) of SA for a non-renewable term of seven years with effect from December 1.

Maluleke succeeds Kimi Makwetu, who passed away due to illness on November 11, just weeks before the expiry of his term of office.

Maluleke has served as deputy AG since 2014.

The incoming AG is a chartered accountant and registered auditor who holds a B Comm (Accounting) and a postgraduate diploma in Accountancy from the University of Cape Town.

She also obtained a postgraduate diploma in Development and Public Management from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2016.

aluleke has more than 20 years of experience in the private and public sectors, spanning diverse areas including auditing, consulting, corporate advisory, development finance, investment management and skills development agencies.

Since 2014 she has served as deputy AG and CEO of the office of the auditor-general of SA, the first woman to hold this executive position in the office’s history.

Ramaphosa’s office said Maluleke is a seasoned business leader with a wealth of corporate governance experience gained through participation on corporate boards and strategic committees.

Maluleke served on the presidential BEE advisory council, where she led a subcommittee that developed recommendations that influenced key amendments to legislation and regulations relating to broad-based black economic empowerment.

“Her career has been grounded in a passion and duty to actively contribute to the entry and advancement of black men and women in the accountancy profession,” Ramaphosa’s office said.

“She has pursued this passion through her work with various organisations, including Business Unity SA, African Women Chartered Accountants and the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa, of which she is a past president.

“Her current role as the non-executive chair of the board of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants is a continuation of this work.”

