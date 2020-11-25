‘Department has failed to uphold integrity of exams’ – DA wants answers after second paper leak

The DA says the department of basic education has failed to uphold and protect the integrity of the matric exams and has called on minister Angie Motshekga to explain to the portfolio committee on basic education how the leaking of question papers happened.

The department suffered yet another blow in the space of a week, after the leak of the physical science paper 2 on Monday.

There is an ongoing probe into the leak of the maths paper 2, which happened last week.

The DA wants the department to investigate and tell parliament where the leaks originated from.

“This latest leak is damaging and has proven that the department has failed to uphold and protect the integrity of this year’s examination which has already been tarnished in controversy,” the DA said in a statement.

“The department of basic education (DBE) must tell the committee how this leak happened and what steps are being taken to hold to account the perpetrators of this act.

“They must also tell us where these leaks originated from and the steps they have put in place to mend the cracks within the DBE, which have created a fertile ground for these leaks to happen,”

The department confirmed the leak on Monday and said it had dispatched teams to “recheck the security systems” in provinces. It condemned the leak, saying it would cause stress for pupils.

Motshekga said: “We condemn in the strongest terms the conduct of people who undermine the integrity of the examination because it causes untold stress on the learners who are looking forward to exiting the schooling system with a pass from an honest examination, not one associated with cheating.”

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said the leaks would compromise the credibility of the examination system.

He suggested that the department consider independent inspectors to prevent similar incidents in future.

These leaks pose a serious threat to the long term credibility of our examination system. We need to explore the idea of an independent inspector for Basic Education. An independent inspectorate with sufficient power will be able to tackle the challenges with teachers and exams pic.twitter.com/IApgiNk39g — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 23, 2020

BY Cebelihle Bhengu

