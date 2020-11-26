WATCH: Power outages and smashed cars in aftermath of hail storm in Limpopo

Victims of a severe storm that wreaked havoc in Limpopo queued to register for temporary shelter in Polokwane on Thursday.

Large hailstones caused havoc in Seshego and neighbouring Luthuli Park on Wednesday.

The hail smashed car windows, damaged houses, caused car accidents and brought down trees, damaging power lines and knocking out electricity in some areas. The storm lasted for about four hours.

On social media, people shared images and videos of the aftermath.

Cars really had no chance against this. Yesis🙆🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wBCpgnK0Oj — KL. (@KabiLedz) November 25, 2020

In one video, rows of cars parked outside a local shopping complex had their windows destroyed.

In another, passengers could be seen sitting inside a taxi with their umbrellas open as rain and hail hammered the vehicle.

The amount of damage done by da rain+hail yesterday in polokwane,areas like seshego were da most affected wth ppl wearin umbrellas inside their cars and taxis,beku rough guys😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2vKIubLYGT — Kowkee (@Kowkee12) November 26, 2020

The Polokwane municipality dispatched a disaster management team on Wednesday evening and opened the Ngwako Ramatlhodi hall to residents who were left displaced after their houses were damaged.

Municipality spokesperson Thipa Selala told TimesLIVE that about 44 families had arrived at the hall for assistance on Wednesday night. A queue started forming at the hall on Thursday as more people arrived to register for temporary shelter.

The municipality is yet to tally the number of affected residents.

The MEC for co-operative governance, human settlements & traditional affairs and the mayor were meeting on Thursday to discuss how assistance would be provided to those affected by the storm.

“There are no injuries that have been reported to us thus far but we had several car accidents reported due to the storm,” said Selala.

He said electricians were still trying to restore power in Luthuli Park.

“Our traffic officers are also on the roads trying to clear them,” he added.

The SA Weather Service said Polokwane was expected to be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 25°C.

BY Naledi Shange

