Printing company employee arrested over matric maths paper leak

A man working for a company contracted to print examination papers has been arrested in connection with the leaking of the matric maths exam paper 2.

The question paper was widely circulated in some provinces just before the exam was due to be written.

The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that Themba Daniel Shikwambana, 31, was arrested last Wednesday following an investigation into the leaking of the question paper.

Col Katlego Mogale confirmed that Shikwambana was employed at a Johannesburg-based company contracted by the department of basic education to print the 2020 matric exam papers.

“The accused appeared before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday. An investigation into the leakage of other papers is continuing,” said Mogale.

Shikwambana was released on bail and the case was postponed until January 27 2021.

Education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the council of education ministers held a special meeting on Tuesday to receive a preliminary report into the leaking of matric exam papers.

The council “deliberated on the report and noted the investigation had not been completed and more work needed to be done”.

The council acknowledged the “complex nature of the investigation” and thanked the Hawks for assisting.

Motshekga was expected to host a media briefing later this week after assessing the report.

by Nonkululeko Njilo

